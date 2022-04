Barry Burkholder

Barry J Burkholder, 63, passed away August 18, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. Barry was born March 2, 1958 in Lima, to Bernard Sr. and Patricia (Gause) Burkholder; his father precedes him in death and his mother survives him in Lima. On September 23,...

