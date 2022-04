Lawrence Dewing Westfall

Lawrence Dewing Westfall 67, died surrounded by his family on May 7 ,2017. He was born on April 13, 1950 in Lawrence, MA. He grew up in Andover, MA where he graduated from Andover High School in 1968. Larry later went on to earn his BA degree in theater at the University of West... Read More

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton