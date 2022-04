Nancy Elizabeth Husta

Nancy Elizabeth Husta age 87, beloved daughter of the late Edward Reginald Rhodes and Elsie Mordan passed away on January 30, 2016 in her residence at Wilton Meadows in Wilton, CT. Nancy was born in New York, NY on the 25th of August in 1928, growing up in Douglaston, NY on Long Island... Read More

Bouton Funeral, Inc.