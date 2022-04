Denise M. Kent

Denise M. KentDenise Marie Kent, 89, widow of Russell G. Kent, died Saturday, January 12, 2013 in Mt. Pleasant Hospice in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She had been a resident of Beaufort, SC for 41 years. Mrs. Kent was born on December 24, 1923 in Paris, France. She was the daughter of the late... Read More