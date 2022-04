Alan J. Rooney

On Friday, November 20th, 2020, Staff Sergeant Alan Joseph Rooney, USMC, passed away at the age of 27. Alan was born on December 17, 1992 in Stoneham, Massachusetts. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps out of high school in 2010 and spent the rest of his life in the service as a Staff... Read More

Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford