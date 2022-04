Nicolina Spikowski

(nee Romito), age 99, of Bedford, passed away on December 4, 2021. She was born on January 20, 1922 to the late Michele and Letizia (nee Fimiani) Romito. Nicky was only 4 years old when she started first grade, one of the many life experiences she could still sharply recall in her... Read More

St. John Funeral Home - Bedford