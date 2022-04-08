Menu
Friday, April 8, 2022
Betty Ann Horne
Betty Horne's passing on Monday, February 21, 2022 has been publicly announced by Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton in Trenton, FL. Legacy... Read More
Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton
Published in Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton on Apr. 8, 2022.
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Joseph Delbert Chesser
Joseph Chesser's passing on Thursday, January 27, 2022 has been publicly announced by Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Branford in... Read More
Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Branford
Published in Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Branford on Jan. 30, 2022.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Spc Nicholas Tyler Polk
SPC Nicholas Tyler Polk Gainesville - SPC Nicholas Tyler Polk, age 23, a soldier from Trenton, Florida stationed at Fort Riley Kansas died unexpectedly on March 14, 2021. Nicholas (Nick) is survived by his beloved mother Mervene Polk (Gainesville, FL), his father Steven Alvarez... Read More
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2021.
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Thomas F. Philman
Thomas F. Philman, 71, of Bell passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville. Tommy was born to parents, Johnnie J. and Synthie Sanchez Philman in Bell April 23, 1949 and was a lifelong resident. He worked in the pest control industry. He was an active member of Bell... Read More
Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Aug. 6 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Monday, August 3, 2020
THOMAS F. PHILMAN
PHILMAN, THOMAS F. Thomas F. Philman of Bell, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 71 years old. Tommy was born to parents, Johnnie J. and Synthie Sanchez Philman in Bell on April 23, 1949 and was a lifelong resident. He worked in the pest... Read More
Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Thursday, March 5, 2020
Lakisha Godden
Lakisha Godden was born on Tuesday, March 10, 1981 and passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Lakisha Godden was a resident of High Springs... Read More
Rick Gooding Funeral Homes Chiefland
Published in Rick Gooding Funeral Homes Chiefland on Mar. 5, 2020.
Thursday, November 14, 2019
Francine Roberts Barnes
Barnes Francine Roberts Barnes passed away peacefully in her home in Jacksonville, FL on November 12, 2019, at the age of 77. Francine is survived by her husband, Donald Barnes; children, Joe Barnes (Tammy), Kathy Messick (Chester) and Laura Hicks (Stephen); siblings, Randall Roberts... Read More
Fraser Funeral Home
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019.
Friday, February 1, 2019
Wilton "Buddy" Parrish
Wilton "Buddy" Parrish, 87, of Bell passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville. Buddy attended Bell High School. He served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Afterward he worked 13 years at Hialeah Race Track and... Read More
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15, 2019.
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
DEKLE BRANNIN VICKERS
VICKERS, DEKLE BRANNIN Mr. Dekle Brannin Vickers, 64 of Gainesville, passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in E.T. York Care Center. He was the son of James and Edith Vickers of Trenton and was born on May 26, 1954 in Gainesville. He was the youngest of five children. He graduated... Read More
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2018.
Friday, July 6, 2018
Lieutenant Colonel M. WARD FIELDING
FIELDING, LIEUTENANT COLONEL (LTC) M. WARD Ocala - Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) M. Ward Fielding, age 88, passed away on June 30, 2018. LTC Fielding was born in Ocala on May 2, 1930. He graduated from Ocala High School in 1948. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He also... Read More
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2018.
Thursday, June 28, 2018
Mary Evenelle Thomas Denmark
DENMARK Our Mom, Mary Evenelle Thomas Denmark, born November 5, 1925 in Bell, Florida, was a true servant of the Lord an angel to us and many others. She crossed the River Jordan into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior, June 22, 2018. Greeting her are her husband Daniel "Jack"... Read More
Naugle Funeral Home - Jacksonville
Published in Florida Times-Union on Jun. 28, 2018.
Friday, June 22, 2018
Amma Lou Koon
KOON, AMMA LOU Mrs. Amma Lou Koon passed away at her home in Branford, Florida on Monday, June 18, 2018 at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 23rd at 2pm at Burlington-Santa Fe Church of Christ in Branford, FL with funeral services... Read More
Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Branford
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2018.
Sunday, May 21, 2017
J. EDWARD PHILMAN
PHILMAN, J. EDWARD J. Edward Philman, 71, of Bell Florida, passed away May 17, 2017 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida, with his wife and children at his side. He had been in declining health for some time. Ed was born on May 29, 1945 to the late Johnnie and Synthie Philman... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2017.
Wednesday, May 25, 2016
VICTORIA GERO IVES
IVES, VICTORIA GERO, 55 November 30, 1960 - May 23, 2016 Victoria Gero Ives, age 55, of Gainesville, passed away May 23, 2016 after a brief illness at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center with her family by her side. Vicki was born November 30, 1960 in Miami, FL. to Edward... Read More
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 25 to May 26, 2016.
Thursday, February 18, 2016
ANDREW GRIFFITH
GRIFFITH, ANDREW, 19 Andrew (Andy) Griffith, 19, a lifetime resident of the High Springs area, passed away on Friday, February 12 as the result of an auto accident. He was a graduate of Bell High School where he was actively involved in the band. He was a servant of God, spreading... Read More
Evans-Carter Funeral Home - High Springs
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2016.
Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Andrew "Andy" Griffith
Andrew (Andy) Griffith 19, a lifetime resident of the High Springs area, passed away on Friday, February 12 as the result of an auto accident. He was a graduate of Bell High School where he was actively involved in the band. He was a servant of God, spreading Gods word. He was... Read More
Evans-Carter Funeral Home - High Springs
Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 17, 2016.
Tuesday, February 16, 2016
MONTINE P. FUTRAL
FUTRAL, MONTINE P. Montine P. Futral, age 74, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2016, at Ayers Health & Rehabilitation Center, in Trenton, Florida. She was born and raised in Bell, Florida and graduated from Bell High School. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, was... Read More
Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2016.
Monday, February 8, 2016
Iris Jones Roberts
Iris was born on August 10, 1913 and passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2016. Iris was a resident of Trenton, Florida at the time of her passing. She graduated from Bell High School attended the University of Florida and then transferred to the University of Tampa where she received... Read More
Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton
Published in Tributes.com on Feb. 8, 2016.
Thursday, January 28, 2016
Angela Marie Emery
EMERY, ANGELA MARIE, 31 Angela Marie Emery, of Gainesville FL, passed away on January 15th 2016 at the age of 31. Angela was born on May 10th 1984 in Philadelphia PA. Angela attended Bell High School and upon graduation, attended Santa Fe College. She graduated with a Certified... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2016.
Saturday, December 19, 2015
ANGELA MARIE CANNON BURNETT
ANGELA MARIE CANNON BURNETT, 42 LAKELAND - Angela Marie Cannon Burnett, age 42, passed away December 15, 2015 at LRMC surrounded by her family. She was born June 4, 1973 in Gainesville, Fl. Angela was a graduate of Bell High School in Bell, Florida. She was a member of Mt... Read More
Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton
Published in The Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2015.
Wednesday, November 4, 2015
John L Thomas
Mr. John L Thomas was born into a loving, spiritual family on June 8, 1937 in High Springs, FL. His parents ­ Wade Thomas, Sr and Enolia Kelly ­ reared 9 children. John L was the middle child and very close to his Grandmother ­ Eliza Douglas Thomas ­ who also lived in their home.... Read More
Evans-Carter Funeral Home - High Springs
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 4, 2015.
Sunday, September 21, 2014
Sarah Spirit, Kaleb Kuhlmann, Kylie Kuhlmann, Johnathon Kuhlmann, Destiny Stewart, Brandon Stewart, and Alanna Stewart
Bell - The seven lives lost tragically on Thursday, September 18, 2014 in Bell, Florida will be remembered in a memorial service that will be open to the public at 5:00 P. M., in the Bell High School, with a candlelight vigil to follow at 7:30 P. M., also at the school. The funeral... Read More
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2014.
Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Paul M. Graham
GRAHAM Mr. Paul M. Graham, 50, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 27, 2014. Paul was born in Del Rio, Texas, the son of Paul & Joy Graham. Paul graduated from Bell High School in Bell, FL and served in the USAF from 1984 - 1988. He resided in West Palm Beach for 7... Read More
Peeples Family Funeral Homes
Published in Florida Times-Union on Apr. 30, 2014.
Saturday, February 15, 2014
ROSE BASS HUNT
HUNT, ROSE BASS In Loving Memory of Rose Bass Hunt 02/23/36 - 02/10/14 Gainesville - Rose Bass Hunt, 77, of Gainesville passed away February 10, 2014 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. Rose was born February 23, 1936 to Johniford and Estell Bass of Bell... Read More
Forest Meadows Funeral Home - Gainesville
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2014.
Friday, October 25, 2013
CASWELL AKINS
AKINS, CASWELL (CAS) WILLARD Caswell (Cas) Willard Akins went to be with his Lord on October 20, 2013. He was born in Bell, Florida on November 21, 1923 and was the fourth child of Crawford Leroy Akins and Ruth Dukes Akins. He was 89 years old. The early years of Caswell's life... Read More
Rick Gooding Funeral Home - Cross City
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2013.
Wednesday, April 24, 2013
SHIRLEY WILKERSON
WILKERSON, SHIRLEY BOYD, 89 Trenton, FL - Shirley Boyd Wilkerson, 89, of Trenton, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2013 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland surrounded by her loved ones. She was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County, graduating from Bell High School. In... Read More
Watson-Milton Funeral Home - Trenton
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2013.
Tuesday, July 3, 2012
DONALD C. HURST
HURST, DONALD C. Donald C. Hurst of Hatch Bend, Florida aged eighty-four passed into heaven late June 30, 2012 after heart surgery. He was born April 24, 1928 to Sam and Corine Hurst in Cross City. He leaves behind his wife Margaret of sixty-two years and five children: Mary Bohannon... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2012.
Sunday, September 18, 2011
JERALD J. CAIN
CAIN, JERALD J. Jerald (Jerry) J. Cain, age 64 of Gainesville, FL passed away from hernia repair surgery complications at North Florida Regional Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2011. Jerry was born in Gainesville, FL on December 21, 1946. In 1951, he and his family moved to... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2011.
Wednesday, July 13, 2011
HAZEL BOWDOIN
BOWDOIN, HAZEL CATHERINE Hazel Catherine Bowdoin died peacefully in her home in Trenton, Florida on July 7, 2011. Hazel was born July 15, 1925, in St. Augustine, Florida to Edna Hartley and Fred Beckel. Hazel grew up in St. Augustine, Florida. She married Leroy Bowdoin in St. Augustine... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2011.
Saturday, May 2, 2009
Karl E. Jones
JONES, KARL E. Karl Edward "Casey" Jones, age 77 of Gainesville, Fl. passed away at his home on Thursday April 30, 2009. He was born in Gainesville on December 2, 1931 and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Bell High School and served in the United States Air Force during... Read More
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 4, 2009.
Wednesday, February 25, 2009
Clara M. Stalvey
STALVEY, CLARA M. 96 Mrs. Clara Mae Holder Stalvey, 96, of Trenton passed away on Monday, February 23, 2009, at her residence. Mrs. Stalvey was born on May 8, 1912 in Newbery, Florida to Barry and Nona Holder. After she married Dewey J. Stalvey on April 7, 1928, the couple... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2009.
Wednesday, February 4, 2009
Sidney Gordon Philpot Jr.
Untitled SIDNEY GORDON PHILPOT, JR. Sidney Gordon Philpot, Jr., 69, of Lakeland, FL, died peacefully on February 1, 2009, at his home after a twelve month battle with pancreatic cancer. Sidney was the son of Sidney Gordon, Sr. and Doris Usher Philpot of Bell, FL, grandson of... Read More
Published in the Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 4, 2009.
Tuesday, February 3, 2009
Sidney Gordon Philpot Jr.
SIDNEY GORDON PHILPOT, Jr., 69 Attorney LAKELAND - Sidney Gordon Philpot, Jr., 69, of Lakeland, FL, died peacefully on February 1, 2009, at his home after a twelve month battle with pancreatic cancer. Sidney was the son of Sidney Gordon, Sr. and Doris Usher Philpot of Bell, FL... Read More
Published in The Ledger on Feb. 3, 2009.
Thursday, September 4, 2008
Garrett Hudson
HUDSON, GARRETT Garrett Hudson, 15, of Bell, passed away at his residence on September 01, 2008. He was a native and lifetime resident of Bell. Garrett was a 10th grade student at Bell High School. He was on the track team, an honor student, a member of the Hi-Q team and Beta Club... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2008.
Sunday, August 24, 2008
Kyle Douglas Ford
Kyle Douglas Ford Kyle D. Ford, 15, resident of Bell, Florida, died Thursday, August 21, 2008, in the Shands Hospital at the University of Florida, from injuries sustained in an accident. Kyle was born in Hollywood, Florida, and had lived in Bell for the past 9 years. Kyle... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2008.
Tuesday, August 12, 2008
Alan Tyler Rhinehart
RHINEHART, ALAN TYLER , 13 Branford - Alan Tyler Rhinehart, passed away Friday, August 8th at his residence. He was a native of Jacksonville, FL having resided in Gilchrist County for ten years where he was an eighth grade student at Bell High School. Survivors include: his... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2008.
Wednesday, February 6, 2008
Alice Smith
SMITH, ALICE IRENE Mrs. Irene Smith, 86 of Chiefland died Monday, February 4, 2008 at home, after an extended illness. Mrs. Smith was born in Bell, FL on March 30, 1921. She was a graduate of Bell High School. She lived on the family farm from birth until her marriage to Herman... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2008.
Wednesday, December 19, 2007
Mary Austin O'Steen
O'STEEN, MARY AUSTIN, 70 High Springs - Mary Austin O' Steen passed away at her residence on December 17, 2007. She was 70 years old. Mary was born on November 6, 1937 in Bell, Fl. She was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. Mary was a Teachers Aid in special education at... Read More
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2007.
