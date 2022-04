Marian L. Brecht

MARIAN L. BRECHT Marengo Marian L. Brecht, 97, of Marengo, formerly of Belle Plaine, passed away following a sudden illness Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church... Read More

