Joseph Mazujian

Joseph Mazujian, age 96, of Wayne, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Joseph, also known as Joe was born in Newark and lived in Belleville, Kearny and Clifton before moving to Wayne in 2000. Joe spent his youthful years in Belleville and received his education at Belleville... Read More

Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc