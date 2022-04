David Scott Smith

David Scott Smith Bellevue - David Scott Smith, 45 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on November 30, 2019 in Alexandria, Kentucky. David was born in Covington, KY to Tip and Patsy Smith on March 8th, 1974. He was a proud graduate of Bellevue High School. David had a true passion for... Read More

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home