Mark A. Wellman

It is with great sadness the family of Mark A. Wellman, of Morgantown, Indiana, announces his passing on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at the age of 55. He was born in Portland Jan. 20, 1963, to Frank and Sharon (Reed) Wellman. He was a native of Decatur, a graduate of Bellmont High School... Read More

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home