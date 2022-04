Paula Coldiron

COLDIRON ( Haney) , Paula Irene 1944-2021 Paula I. Coldiron, 77, of Kettering, OH, died May 14, 2021. She was born Paula Irene Haney on April 20, 1944, in Dayton, OH. She had been a patient of Heartland of Kettering Nursing Home for the last three years of her... Read More

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel