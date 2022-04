GEORGE W. FERGUSON

FERGUSON, George W. Of Needham and Centerville. "Ho hum." That was the way George Ferguson let you know he was ready to leave a party or get up from the table after a meal. On September 21, George said his final "Ho hum" with Jean, his beloved wife of over 60 years, by his side. He... Read More

