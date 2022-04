Jane J. Owenby

Jane J. Owenby, 57, of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. A native of Honea Path, South Carolina, she was the daughter of Betty Jones and the late Thomas Jones. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Janice Isolda. A... Read More

Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations