Donald L. Deering

MONTICELLO - Donald L. Deering, Monticello, passed away May 19, 2009, in his home after a nine month illness. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2009, at 11:00 am at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello with Chaplain Phyllis Howley officiating... Read More