Louise Ann "Lou Ann" Cushman

passed away on January 6th, 2020 at age 62 in her home in Marblehead, MA with family by her side, after a graceful and dignified battle with brain cancer. Lou Ann was born in Berea, OH to Phyllis and Edward Williams where she grew up with her brother Ed. She graduated from Berea High... Read More

Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home