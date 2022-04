Richard Wiebe

Richard Wiebe, 93, from Whitewater, went to be with the Lord on Sunday (Sept. 10, 2017). Richard lived on the farm in rural Whitewater his entire life. He accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was a member of Emmaus Church. Richard was happily married to Margaret (Neufeld)... Read More

