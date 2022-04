Linda GIBBS

GIBBS, Linda MacMurray 80, passed away after a brief illness, March 19, 2021 with family at her side. We are heartbroken to see her go, but know she is now in peace. For those that knew her, Linda embodied the words of William Shakespeare, "though she be but little, she is fierce... Read More

