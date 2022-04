ALEXANDER GULIKERS

Gulikers June 8, 1989 - Dec 4, 2014 OKLAHOMA CITY Alexander "Alex" Hendrik Gulikers departed from us on December 4, 2014, at the age of 25. He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Gulikers; and is survived by his mother, Eva Turner; and his grandparents, Leo and Irene... Read More

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service