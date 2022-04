Sylvia Kalil

KALIL, SYLVIA JEAN Sylvia Jean Kalil lost a long battle with COPD and departed this life on April 21st, 2014. She was born in Danbury, CT on October 10, 1946. Sylvia spent most of her growing up years on Elgin Avenue in Bethel. There she was the undisputed ring leader of a rag tag... Read More