Patricia M. Casciano

Patricia M. (D'Orsi) Casciano, 100, of Lehighton formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday March 9, 2021 at her daughters' residence. She was the widow of Dennis "Cass" Casciano. Born on August 19, 1920 in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Feliciano and... Read More

Cantelmi Funeral Home