Johanna E. Boback

Johanna E. Boback passed Saturday, November 6, 2021. "It's time for me to say goodbye. I lost my battle. Anyone that knows me, knows it was hard fought. No life is perfect, but still can be fulfilling. Mine had many cherished memories." Johanna was born November 13, 1947, in her... Read More

