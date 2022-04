Wilmer Robert Roewe

Wilmer Robert Roewe, age 88, a resident of Bishop, Texas passed away Sunday, February 27, 2011 in Kingsville. He was born on May 6, 1922 in Westhoff, Texas in DeWitt County. His parents were Robert Henry Roewe and Isabel Seidel Roewe. When he was a year and a half old, his dad and... Read More

Turcotte-Piper Mortuary