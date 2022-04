David Rozman

David John Rozman, 63, of Steelton passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the comfort of his own residence. Born on May 2, 1957 in Harrisburg to the late Louis and Frances (Smith) Rozman, Dave was the second out of five children. He graduated with... Read More

Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Harrisburg