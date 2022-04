Ellen McLoone

Ellen McLoone of Glenside passed away peacefully on Friday, October 5, 2018 at her home. She was 69. Ellen was the beloved wife of Peter J. McLoone. They were lucky to catch each other and shared 47 years of life, love, and family together. Born and raised in Wissinoming (Philadelphia)... Read More

William R. May Funeral Home - Glenside