Casey Nicole Kouladouros

Casey Nicole Kouladouros May 10, 1996 - Nov. 2, 2020 HAMMOND, IN - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Casey. Casey Nicole Kouladouros, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, November 2, 2020, after a six month battle with a systemic infection... Read More

Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home