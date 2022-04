TYLER K. MARBURGER

MARBURGER TYLER K. 22, of Chippewa Township, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2010. He was the son of Robert K. and Mary Kay Kindelberger Marburger. He was a graduate of Blackhawk High School, Class of 2006. He holds the record the most homeruns ever hit for the Blackhawk High School... Read More