John H. Taylor Jr. (Jt)

John was born on April 4, 1931 and passed away on Monday, September 26, 2016. John was a resident of Fremont, Nebraska at the time of his passing. He attended Blair High School for a year then graduated from high school in Fremont in 1948. John served in the United States Air... Read More

