Frances L. Bohs

ADRIAN - Frances L. Bohs, age 95, of Blissfield departed this life on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from the Gaslight Village Assisted Living in Adrian, while under the care of Hospice of Lenawee. She was born Oct. 28, 1925, in Blissfield the daughter of Clarence and Marguerite (Reynolds)... Read More

