Gwen Lester

Mellott - Gwen May (Duncan) Lester, 59, of Mellott, died at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2009 at the St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Gwen was born on May 17, 1949 in Linton. She was the daughter of Pansy Duncan and the late Jack Duncan. She grew up in Linton and graduated... Read More