Carolyn D'Amico

Towaco resident, 74, loved her family, most of all Carolyn D'Amico (nee Robertella), 74, of Towaco passed away at her home on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Carolyn was born in Newark, NJ and resided most of her life in Towaco. She graduated from Bloomfield High School, Class of '65... Read More

M. John Scanlan Funeral Home - Pompton Plains