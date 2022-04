Rebecca G. Igo

Rebecca Gayle Igo 58, of Terre Haute, passed away at 11:50 p.m. April 25, 2013, in her home, where her sister and her two dogs were caring for her during a long illness. She was born Sept. 12, 1954, in New Castle, the daughter of Margaret Ellen (Irvin) and Oscar Allen Igo. Becky... Read More

Greiner Funeral Home