Roberta C. Sowell

Roberta C. Sowell, Topeka, formerly of Osage city, died Tuesday June 2, 2009. She was born March 14, 1942 in Manhattan to Eldon and Cuma Hunsinger Rolfs. She was a 1960 graduate of Blue Valley High School. She was a secretary for many years in the insurance industry. She was united... Read More