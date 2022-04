Dale Leon Harper

MILTON - Harper, Dale Leon, 66, passed away Saturday August 7, 2010 with family by his side. After a courageous four-year battle with Stage IV colon cancer, he is now resting with his heavenly Father. Born October 29, 1943 in Wichita, KS, he was the son of Alma (Oklahoma City) and... Read More

Smith Mortuary - Derby Chapel - Derby