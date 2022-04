Erin Michelle (Dobson) Arruda

Erin Michelle (Dobson) Arruda, age 42, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at home. She was the fiancée of Randy Wilding, also of Fall River. She is survived by her five children; Isaac Sousa, Destiny Sousa, Gabriella Machado, Riley Arruda, all of Fall River, and... Read More

BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River