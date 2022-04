Michael J. Lesniak

Michael John Lesniak of Boardman, OH, passed away peacefully in his home on February 12, 2022 at the age of 53. Michael was born on November 7, 1968, to John and Marie (Cerosky) Lesniak in Youngstown, OH, the oldest of five siblings. Raised in Youngstown, you could find him on the... Read More

Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home