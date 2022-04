Gerald Stoltenow

Gerald Stoltenow Mountain - Gerald Karl "Jerry" Stoltenow age 75 of Mountian passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Jerry was born in Milwaukee on May 6, 1943 to the late Karl and Irma (Lemke) Stoltenow... Read More

Gruetzmacher Funeral Home