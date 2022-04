Remi G. Tremblay

Remi G. Tremblay passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 26, 2016. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, his 4 children, and his 8 grandchildren. Remi leaves behind a legacy of service to the communities he lived in, worked in, and worshipped in. Remi was born October 18, 1941... Read More