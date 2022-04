Eugene Edward Tinberg (Gene)

TINBERG Eugene (Gene) Edward Tinberg, 88, of Overland Park, KS, passed away May 5, 2017. Gene was born Sept. 26, 1928, to Roy and Selma Tinberg in Bonner Springs, KS, where he grew up on the family farm as the fifth of six children. He is a graduate of Bonner Springs High School and... Read More

Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens