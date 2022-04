Major Daniel J. Doyle, U.S. Army

Major Daniel J. Doyle, U.S. Army, 32, passed away on May 5, 2017 while in Italy with the United States Army. Daniel had an infectious smile, kind heart and quick sense of humor. He made friends easily wherever his life took him. Daniel always wanted to be a soldier and serve his country... Read More

Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota