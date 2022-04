Donald Hubert Smith

Donald Hubert Smith, 58, of Norfolk went to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Mr. Smith was born on May 7, 1962 in Norfolk, to Hubert L. and Beverly L. Smith. He worked for Morgan Stanley for many years in New York as a Computer Technician. He was a founding cast member... Read More

