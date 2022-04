Diana Lynne Dalton

Diana Lynne Dalton Taylor Mill - Diana Lynne (Webster) Dalton of Taylor Mill (Covington), Ky, was welcomed home by our Lord & Savior on November 23rd, 2018 at 10:58 p.m. Diana was born June 23rd, 1952 as an only child and gift of life to John F. & Arlene Webster in the city... Read More

