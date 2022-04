Delbert K. Casbon

Delbert K. Casbon "Del" Delbert K. Casbon "Del", passed from this earth on July 8, 2007. Surviving are his wife of 69 years MayDell and three sons: Larry (Linda), Roger (Dee), and Curtis (Sandra). He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded... Read More

Kosanke Funeral Home