Elmer Ray Walden

Elmer Ray Walden, 81, died Sunday, May 10, 2015 at his home after an extended illness. He was born May 30, 1933, to A.P. and Alma Walden. He was a 1952 graduate of Booneville High School. Carrying on the tradition of his father, Elmer Ray owned and operated Walden Sawmill for many... Read More

McMillan Funeral Home