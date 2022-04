Daniel J. Allen Jr.

Daniel J. Allen, Jr., age 62, passed away at his home on June 2, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Dan grew up in Boonton Township where he resided for most of his life. He was a graduate from Boonton High School in 1975 and from Adrian College in 1979

Codey & Mackey Funeral Home