MYRON S. MAZER

MAZER, Myron S. "Mike" Age 85, of Mattapoisett, died February 1st after a long illness. Mike was born in Boston and attended Boston Latin School where, in his yearbook, it was written "He well knows what it is to be the favored friend of many," a quote he lived up to all his life... Read More

Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett