Margaret N. Phillips

Margaret N. Phillips Born: June 28, 1934; in Bowen, IL Died: May 5, 2020; in Macomb, IL Margaret N. Phillips, 85, of Sycamore, Illinois, formerly of Bowen, passed away at 11:15 AM Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the McDonough District Hospital in Macomb. Margaret was born June 28, 1934,... Read More

Printy Funeral Home