Retta Blanton

Retta Blanton Bowie - Retta Jean Blanton, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Bowie, TX. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie with Rev. Ron Abbott officiating. Burial will follow at Brushy... Read More

White Family Funeral Home