Margie Emma Crum Dean

Margie Emma Crum Dean FLORENCE Margie Emma Crum Dean, 86, of Florence, a resident of the United Methodist Manor of the Pee Dee, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2012. Mrs. Dean was born in Rowesville, SC, a daughter of the late Benjamin Cleveland and Nealie Coleman Crum. She was a loving... Read More

Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home