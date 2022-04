Robert DICKEY

DICKEY, Robert J. "Bob" 83, of Brandon, passed away on December 11, 2021. He was born March 18, 1938 in Coldwater, MI and came to Gibsonton, FL at the age of two. He was a carnie and owned rides. He earned a black belt in Judo at the age of 65 and was in the first Master Gardener... Read More

